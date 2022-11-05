BSF organizes bicycle rally during Vigilance Awareness Week-2022

As part of the ongoing Vigilance Awareness Week - 2022, the Border Security Force (BSF) took out a bicycle rally at Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati (Patgaon) on Saturday. At the Frontier Headquarters BSF, Guwahati, a bicycle rally was organized under the supervision of Kamaljit Singh Banyal, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters BSF, Guwahati.

The bicycle rally which started from the main gate of Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati and concluded again at the BSF campus via Ranigate, VIP Chowk, Kahikuchi, and Azara police station, witnessed participation from officers, subordinate officers and jawans of Frontier Headquarters BSF Guwahati, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) first battalion, BSF Air Wing Guwahati and Composite Hospital, Patgaon participated. "Everyone has to participate collectively in the fight against corruption, which can be achieved by spreading awareness to make India corruption free," inspector general Kamaljit Singh Banyal said on the occasion.

The bicycle rally was organized in the series of events during observation of Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 at Frontier Headquarters BSF, Guwahati (Patgaon) and in all under command Sector Headquarters and Battalions between October 31 and November 6 on the instructions of Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi. This year the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week has been chosen as "Corruption Free India for a Developed nation". (ANI)

