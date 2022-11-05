Left Menu

Rajasthan: Unidentified youths create ruckus at wedding function in Jaipur

Unidentified youths holding sticks in their hands reached the area and created a ruckus there and ransacked the venue damaging chairs etc. The accused allegedly beat up the guests and family members who came to the wedding function, and forced the bride-groom and their relatives to run to save their lives.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 20:31 IST
Rajasthan: Unidentified youths create ruckus at wedding function in Jaipur
Victim family and BJP leaders at Vidhayak Puri Police station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of unidentified youths on Friday night allegedly entered a wedding function, vandalized and thrashed guests and bride's family members in Vidhayak Puri area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, the police said on Saturday. Officials said that the bride's family had hosted the wedding ceremony at the Rotary Club auditorium on Friday, and the incident took place at around 11.00 pm.

Unidentified youths holding sticks in their hands reached the area and created a ruckus there and ransacked the venue damaging chairs etc. The accused allegedly beat up the guests and family members who came to the wedding function, and forced the bride-groom and their relatives to run to save their lives, the bride's parents alleged in a complaint to the police on Saturday.

The accused barged in when the bride was on stage, the family alleged. Officials said that the victim family has submitted CCTV footage, and an investigation into the same has been initiated.

"We have detained a suspect in connection to the incident, and a case has also been registered. Efforts to identify others and nab them is on," Rajesh Gautam SHO of Vidhayak Puri police station said. As the news about the incident spread, a group of senior BJP leaders including former state president Arun Chaturvedi met the victim's family members on Saturday morning, and later reached Vidhayakpuri police station and lodged a complaint against unidentified youths.

"The accused youths from a particular community were involved in the act," Chaturvedi claimed while speaking to the media. The victim family members, however, could not confirm the identity of the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022