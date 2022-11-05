Left Menu

Most candidates happy with free transport provided for taking CET in Haryana

The center is also crowded with students. While some of the students appeared to be happy with the arrangement of roadways, same others were unhappy

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 20:56 IST
Examinees gathered outside examination centre. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Most candidates expressed happiness at the free transport provided for taking the Common Eligibility Test in the state on November 5 and 6. Roadways General Manager Ashwani Dogra is himself sending buses under his supervision. The centre is crowded with students. While most students appeared to be happy with the arrangement of roadways, some were unhappy for various reasons.

Some students said they could not avail of the tree transport facility. Other said the buses were overcrowded and sometimes did not stop at the bus stops. Ambala Roadways General Manager Ashwani Dogra was present at the bus stand since morning and was sending the candidates in buses under his supervision and was also keeping a close watch on the system. The General Manager said fare is not being charged from students.

KP Singh, principal of Khalsa School said students have come here since morning and all the arrangements have been made. CCTV cameras have been installed and jammers have also been put up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

