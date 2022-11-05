Himachal Polls: PM Modi conducts roadshow at Solan, Sunder Nagar, receives grand welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conducted roadshows as part of the campaign for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections at Solan and Sunder Nagar in the state. He received a warm welcome from the local people of Solan and Sunder Nagar.

The locals of Solan showered rose petals on PM Modi's car on his arrival in the city. The Prime Minister interacted with the local children and received welcome boards from them. In Sunder Nagar, the Prime Minister was greeted by saffron BJP flags and a shower of rose petals.

PM Modi addressed public meetings in both Himachal Pradesh districts while hosting a public rally in both districts. During his public address at Himachal Pradesh's Solan, he Launched a scathing attack on Congress and said that the Congress means the guarantee of "corruption and selfish politics"

PM highlighted the development strides and policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s double-engine government in the state. Addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' in Solan, PM Modi said, "Himachal Pradesh needs a BJP government that will provide stability to it. For 30 years, there was instability in Delhi. Governments came and went while thousands of crores of rupees were wasted in elections that happened repeatedly. In 2014 people voted for a stable government."

"During Congress's rule, there were various groups that had a vested interest in unstable governments. Small states were the target of such self-centred groups. These groups worked only for their own interest. The people of Himachal know that Congress means the guarantee of corruption and selfish politics. BJP's work and resolve are strong while in Congress there is indecisiveness, uncertainty and anarchy," he said. PM said the double-engine government of BJP transformed the lives of farmers in Himachal.

PM Modi offered his condolences to independent India's first voter, Shyam Saran Negi who passed away on Saturday and said that Negi will inspire every citizen of the country, especially the youth to perform their duty of casting vote in the elections. Negi passed away Saturday morning at his native place in Himachal Pradesh's Kalpa, days after he cast his last vote in the 14th Assembly elections of the state. (ANI)

