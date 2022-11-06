G Kishan Reddy calls upon CEO expressing resentment over "delay of round wise results" in Munugode by-polls

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday called Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj over the phone expressing resentment over the "delay of round wise results" in the Munugode by-elections which is underway. According to the BJP PRO, Reddy questioned the CEO "why the results are not being disclosed from time to time".

"The CEO uploaded the results of 4 rounds within 10 minutes of the Union Minister's phone call. BJP is serious about the CEO's behaviour in announcing the results of the Munugode by-elections," an official statement said. After the four rounds of counting, TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy is leading with 26,443 votes in the Munugode by-election. BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is trailing with 25,729 votes.

As per the initial trends of the Adampur constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bhavya Bishnoi is leading with 10,778 votes in Haryana and Congress' candidate Jai Prakash is trailing with 8800 votes. Haryana's Adampur seat witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a total voter turnout of 75.25 per cent.

In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal's son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi's son Bhavya contested the by-poll as the BJP candidate. The Congress fielded former Union Minister Jai Prakash while the INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. Satender Singh was AAP's candidate.Notably, the Adampur seat is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in both the assembly seats- Mokama as well as Gopalganj. For the Mokama assembly seat in Bihar, RJD's Neelam Devi is leading with 35,036 votes whereas Mohan Prasad Gupta is leading on the Gopalganj assembly seat with 6,314 votes.

In Bihar, this was the first major election after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with BJP and joined hands with RJD and Congress to form a Grand Alliance government.The main contest is between the BJP and the RJD in Bihar. For the Mokama bypolls, the BJP has fielded Sonam Devi against RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the by-election.

In Andheri East, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) candidate Rutuja Latke has been seen leading with 14,648 votes in the November 3 held by-polls. (ANI)

