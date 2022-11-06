Left Menu

Bihar woman set on fire over suspicion of practising witchcraft

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Imamganj, Gaya, the villagers entered her house where she was "mob lynched".

Manoj Ram, DSP, Imamganj, Gaya (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A woman died after she was set on fire by Pachmah villagers in Bihar's Gaya over the suspicion of practising witchcraft, according to the police. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Imamganj, Gaya, Manoj Ram, the villagers entered her house where she was "mob lynched".

"A woman died after she was set on fire by villagers, in Pachmah village in Gaya district, over suspicion of practising witchcraft. Villagers along with an occultist entered her house where she was mob lynched by them," he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

