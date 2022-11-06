Four engineering college students held for assaulting classmate in Andhra's West Godavari
A ragging video that went viral on Saturday has led to the arrest of four students who brutally assaulted their classmate in Andhra's West Godavari.
Four students of an engineering college in West Godavari district were arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting a classmate in the guise of ragging, said police on Sunday. A video that went viral yesterday shows four boys allegedly assaulting a classmate with sticks and pipes. The victim was identified as Ankit.
The perpetrators also allegedly burnt the victim's hand and chest with an iron box. The students are pursuing a Computer Science course at the Sagi Rama Krishnam Raju (SRKR) Engineering College in Bhimavaram of West Godavari District and are residing in a private hostel in the city.
The incident allegedly occurred after the five students argued over a girl. The college management has reportedly suspended all five including the victim, Ankit. Ankit was immediately admitted to a government hospital nearby, and his condition became stable.
Bhimavaram Circle Inspector Krishna Kumar said, "an FIR has been filed in the case after recording Ankit's statement. Four accused Praveen, Prem, and Niraj, Swaroop have been arrested and sent to prison under the sections of IPC 307." (ANI)
