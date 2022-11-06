Left Menu

Four engineering college students held for assaulting classmate in Andhra's West Godavari

A ragging video that went viral on Saturday has led to the arrest of four students who brutally assaulted their classmate in Andhra's West Godavari.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 21:10 IST
Four engineering college students held for assaulting classmate in Andhra's West Godavari
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four students of an engineering college in West Godavari district were arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting a classmate in the guise of ragging, said police on Sunday. A video that went viral yesterday shows four boys allegedly assaulting a classmate with sticks and pipes. The victim was identified as Ankit.

The perpetrators also allegedly burnt the victim's hand and chest with an iron box. The students are pursuing a Computer Science course at the Sagi Rama Krishnam Raju (SRKR) Engineering College in Bhimavaram of West Godavari District and are residing in a private hostel in the city.

The incident allegedly occurred after the five students argued over a girl. The college management has reportedly suspended all five including the victim, Ankit. Ankit was immediately admitted to a government hospital nearby, and his condition became stable.

Bhimavaram Circle Inspector Krishna Kumar said, "an FIR has been filed in the case after recording Ankit's statement. Four accused Praveen, Prem, and Niraj, Swaroop have been arrested and sent to prison under the sections of IPC 307." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022