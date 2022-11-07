Schools, colleges in Assam's Diphu closed due to dengue outbreak

In view of an alarming surge in dengue cases, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Sunday announced that all schools and colleges falling within the Diphu Municipal Board and the Greater Diphu Town area in Karbi Anglong district of Assam will remain closed for five days this month. An order issued by the Principal Secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council said, "In view of the alarming surge in dengue cases and as preventive measures against impending epidemic, therefore all educational institutions both government and private, etc. from non-formal pre-schools (Anganwadi) to colleges falling within Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area, shall remain closed on from November 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12."

Amid in surge of Dengue cases, as many as three people died in Diphu and more than 20 people are currently undergoing treatment at the government hospitals in the hill district. In view of the outbreak of reported dengue cases in some districts of Assam, proactive measures have been taken under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

National Health Mission Director National Health Mission Dr MS Lakshmi Priya, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme(IDSP) and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) team visited the affected areas in Karbi Anglong to take stock of the situation and to provide all the necessary support to the district team to control the outbreak. MD NHM Assam chaired a review meeting of the Dengue situation in Diphu Town and Karbi Anglong District with the District Administration, Members of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Diphu Medical College and Hospital, the District Health Team and officials from other departmental heads at Diphu late evening on Saturday.

As such, in this regard, a two-pronged strategy, one targeting the community and one targeting clinical management was developed. According to NHM, Assam, nine teams headed by an ACS officer and doctor each had moved to the wards of the town and target fever surveillance of 20,000 people.

MMU and RBSK teams are also allotted along with ASHA, ANM and Anganwadi Workers. The drive was initiated by MD, NHM Assam this morning followed by a visit to DMCH along with the State Team to review Dengue case management and preparedness. During the Dengue Drive in the wards of Diphu 10 teams moved across the town area.

A total of 1422 houses were visited by the team wherein 3568 source reduction sites were done. A total of 74 fever cases were detected by the team. Necessary follow-up actions have been taken.

During the course of the day MD, NHM, Assam met and discussed various matters related to the Dengue situation in the district with Surjya Rongphar, Executive Member, Health, KAAC in the presence of Joint Secretary, Health, KAAC, Joint Director of Health services, medical officers and district team. A review meeting on the dengue drive and the current situation was also chaired by MD, NHM Assam with the district officials for necessary instructions and to be alert to further mitigate the situation.

It may also be noted that SoP has been streamlined for case management at the periphery and at Diphu Medical College and Hospital. Doctors from Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and Epidemiology teams from nearby districts have also been deputed at Karbi Anglong to help and manage the situation, including fogging machines and extra ICU beds, if needed in the periphery with necessary HR for any emergency.

The situation in Karbi Anglong is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the situation. It is to be noted that Dengue treatment is available free of cost in all Government Hospitals and Government medical colleges and hospitals.

A total of 285 dengue cases were detected in the state from November 1 to 5 including 271 cases in Karbi Anglong, and eight cases in the Kamrup Metro district. (ANI)

