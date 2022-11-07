SC rejects Abdullah Azam Khan's plea challenging Allahabad HC order annulling his election
The Allahabad High Court had declared the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district null and void as he was less than 25 years of age.
ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan challenging the Allahabad High Court order which annulled his election as Uttar Pradesh legislator on grounds that he was underage and not qualified to contest the poll in 2017.
The Allahabad High Court had declared the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district null and void as he was less than 25 years of age. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand govt to develop mythological temples to boost tourism
At least 30 injured as bus carrying labourers to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district: official.
MP bus accident: 10 victims were residents of UP's Balrampur, bodies of 7 brought back, says official
U.S. Supreme Court's Thomas temporarily blocks Graham election case testimony
NGT constitutes committee to identify violators in illegal cutting of trees in Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve