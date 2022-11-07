Left Menu

2012 Chhawala rape case: SC acquits all convicts

The three convicts were awarded the death penalty after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 12:40 IST
2012 Chhawala rape case: SC acquits all convicts
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three convicts who were awarded the death penalty by Delhi Court after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Delhi's Chhawala area in 2012. The three convicts were awarded the death penalty after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012. The victim's mutilated body was found in a field with multiple injuries due to assault with objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots.

A Delhi court in February 2014 convicted three men for raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in 2012 and awarded them the death penalty. The capital punishment was confirmed by the Delhi High Court on August 26 2014, saying they were "predators" moving on the streets and "were looking for prey".Three men, Ravi Kumar, Rahul and Vinod were convicted under various charges dealing with kidnapping, rape and murder.

The case dates back to February 2012, when a 19-year old girl's body was found in Haryana. The girl was brutally killed after being raped. A case was registered regarding this at outer Delhi's Chhawala (Najafgarh) police station.According to the prosecution, the offence was brutal in nature as they first kidnapped the woman, raped her, killed her and dumped her body in a field in Rodhai village in Haryana's Rewari district. (ANI)

