UK pledges more than $115 mln to developing economies to tackle climate change
Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly on Monday will announce investments of more than 100 million pounds ($115 million) to support developing countries in their fight against the impact of climate change. "Mr Cleverly will also argue that long-term prosperity depends on taking action on climate change and ramping up investment in renewable energy across the world," Britain's foreign ministry said.
"Mr Cleverly will also argue that long-term prosperity depends on taking action on climate change and ramping up investment in renewable energy across the world," Britain's foreign ministry said. The foreign minister is in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, at the COP27 climate conference.
"Now is the time for all countries to step up their action on climate change and deliver the tangible change needed," Cleverly said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8728 pounds)
