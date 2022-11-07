Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar greets people on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti

In his message to the nation, Dhankhar stated "I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji."

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:54 IST
Vice President Dhankhar greets people on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation today on the eve of Guru Nanak Dev's birthday. In his message to the nation, Dhankhar stated "I convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people of our country and those living abroad on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji."

Our country has been blessed to have received spiritual and moral guidance from great teachers like Guru Nanak Dev ji, who evoked the inherent unity of mankind that is bound by the universal virtues of truth, kindness and righteousness, he added. India earned the esteemed stature of Vishwaguru with the sagely wisdom of preceptors and masters like Guru Nanak Dev ji. He showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society. The pantheon of his Shabads and Sakhis is the timeless spiritual heritage of entire humanity, he added.

The vice president further stated "May Guru Nanak Dev's eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind, compassionate and peaceful world." Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is on Tuesday. It will be observed as the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 8. While Diwali falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month as per the Lunar calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls fifteen days after the festival of lights on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022