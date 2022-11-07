US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on midterm elections
07-11-2022
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a rollercoaster week, with investor focus shifting to Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50.88 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 32,454.10.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.16 points, or 0.27%, at 3,780.71, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.68 points, or 0.40%, to 10,516.94 at the opening bell.
