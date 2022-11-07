Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on midterm elections

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a rollercoaster week, with investor focus shifting to Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50.88 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 32,454.10.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.16 points, or 0.27%, at 3,780.71, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 41.68 points, or 0.40%, to 10,516.94 at the opening bell.

