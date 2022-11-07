Left Menu

The latest on COP27 -- this year's annual UN summit on climate change

PTI | Sharmel-Sheikh | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:31 IST
The latest on COP27 -- this year's annual UN summit on climate change
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $1.4 billion to support agricultural projects across Africa and South Asia that it said will help small farmers adapt to climate change.

The foundation's CEO Mark Suzman announced the commitment Monday, saying it was in response to calls from African leaders to increase financing for climate adaptation.

Some of the funds will expand initiatives run by the International Fund for Agricultural Development that support women farmers, who Melinda French Gates called the "backbone" of African food systems in a a statement. Funds will also go to major agricultural research institutions.

The foundation has one of the largest endowments of any philanthropic foundation. It has supported agricultural research, information systems and the piloting of new kinds of seeds and livestock interventions in Africa since at least 2006.

___ Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley warned on Monday that leaders lacked "the simple political will" to "make a definable difference in the lives of the people who we have a responsibility to serve" as she called for new funding mechanisms that would allow nations to address climate change.

Mottley called for $5 trillion of private sector savings to be unlocked to stop the emissions of planet-warming gases, but added it would "require a change in the attitude" of developed countries.

She urged that nations should "look at other innovative ways to expand the lending that is available from billions to trillions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022