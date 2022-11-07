Culture of distributing liquor, money is of TRS, not ours, says Etla Rajender

Reacting to the allegations of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao that money was distributed in Munugode and Huzerabad, BJP MLA Etla Rajender said that the habit of distributing liquor and money is of TRS party and not of BJP. "The habit of distributing liquor and money is of TRS party. In Huzerabad, I never distributed money or liquor. You can enquire on it. Six times I have become MLA. KCR used to tell that he never distributed money in Siddipet, the same culture continued. However, after 2014, it all got changed. No consideration for people or virtues, only money and liquor. So that is their culture, not ours," he said.

Commenting on the Munugode byelections, BJP MLA Etla Rajender said that technically, the NJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy might have lost, but BJP has literally won. "The BJP has recieved 38 per cent votes from 6 per cent in previous elections in Munugode which is the den of the Congress and Communist parties. Technically, Rajgopal Reddy might have lost, but BJP have literally won. The victory by KCR using 100 MLAs, distributing hundreds of crores and liquor and attacks will not work in coming days. The BJP win definitely win in the upcoming days,"he said while speaking to ANI.

Reacting to the allegations of KTR that Rs.90 lakh was caught with Etla Rajender's PA, he said, "I have business. I have loan of 130 crores from bank. TRS tried to interfere in it also with the ACB. You'll find 90 lakhs everyday with us, because we do business." Earlier, In Jubilee hills 89 lakhs 92 thousand cash was seized by the police. Police identify the arrested person as a driver (Katari Srinivas) of BJP MLA Etela Rajender

According to police they received a petition October 27, from M. Arun Kumar, SI of Police, Panjagutta Police Station, Hyderabad, in which he stated that a team was conducting a checking in Dwarakapuri Colony, beside Puma Show room lane, Banjarahills and found a suspicious car and found two people in the car along with a carry bag containing a huge amount of currency notes. On questioning they revealed their identities as P. Kishan Rao and Vemula Vamshi.

The police further informed that the two accused didn't give any satisfactory answers for carrying the currency notes in the car and failed to produce proper document/ supportive evidence. "Immediately I apprehended them and I secured two mediators and in their presence I opened the carry bag and found unaccountable net cash of Rs.70,00,000/- (Seventy Lakhs Rupees Only), i.e 2000*600= 12,00,000/- and 500*11,600= 58,00,000/," said Sub Inspector Police, Panjagutta Police Station M. Arun Kumar.

SI M. Arun Kumar said, "I have recorded the confession statement of P. Kishan Rao disclosed and he disclosed that he is a native of Huzurabad. He said that he collectedRs.70,00,000/- rupees unaccountable cash from Madhu at evening hours and when he reached near Puma Show Room, Banjarahills." After recording the confession statement of P. Kishan Rao the SI seized the carry bag containing cash of Rs.70,00,000, the Car Band two mobile phones, from their possession.

The police further informed that the other accused person Madhu is still absconding. (ANI)

