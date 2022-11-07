COP 27-UK's Rishi Sunak says climate and energy security go hand in hand
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday climate and energy security went "hand in hand" and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change.
"Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security," Sunak told a gathering at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
"Putin's abhorrent war in Ukraine, and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change. They are a reason to act faster."
