India moving ahead with spirit of people's welfare inspired by Guru Nanak Dev's thoughts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended and offered prayers at celebrations of the 553rd Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev here. He said the country is moving ahead with the spirit of the welfare of 130 crore Indians inspired by the thoughts of Guru Nanak Dev. He was felicitated with shawl, siropa and sword.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab and Prakash Parv and also for Dev Deepawali. He expressed his happiness for having the opportunity to celebrate key Prakash Parvs such as 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur and 550th Prakashotsav of Guru Nanak Dev.

"The inspiration and blessings of these auspicious occasions is enhancing the energy of New India...Light of every Prakash Parv is acting as a source of light for the country", the Prime Minister said. He said the direction the country received from Gurbani "is tradition, faith as well as vision of developed India".

He elaborated that the meaning of Prakash Parv which has been followed by the Sikh community has shown the nation's path of duty and dedication. The Prime Minister expressed his devotion to the Guru Kripa, Gurbani and Langar ka prasad on the holy occasions. "This not only provides inner peace but also keeps the will to serve with dedication, eternal," he added

"Inspired by Guru Nanak Dev's thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of the welfare of 130 crore Indians." The Prime Minister recalled Guru Nanak Dev's teaching for spiritual enlightenment, worldly prosperity and social harmony.

The Prime Minister said that in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal, the country has rekindled the sense of pride in the nation's glory and spiritual identity. In order to encourage the supreme sense of duty, the country has decided to celebrate this phase as 'Kartavya Kaal'.

During this phase of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal work of equality, harmony, social justice and unity is undergoing with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, he said. "Direction that we received from Gurbani is tradition, faith as well as vision of developed India," he added.

Underlining the eternal relevance of Guru's teaching the Prime Minister said, "the glory of the Amrit that we have in the form of Guru Granth Sahib, its significance is beyond the limits of time and geography. We also see that when the crisis gets bigger, the relevance of these solutions increases even more." "In times of unrest and instability in the world, the teachings of Guru Sahib and the life of Guru Nanak Dev ji are showing the direction to the world like a torch."

The Prime Minister said, "the more we live the ideals of our Gurus, the more we embody a sense of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the more we we give importance to the values of humanity, the louder and clearer the teachings of Guru Sahibs will reach every person". The Prime Minister said that through the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev, "we got the opportunity to serve the great Sikh heritage during the last eight years."

He mentioned laying the foundation stone of the ropeway from Gobind Ghat to Hemkunt Sahib and Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express for the convenience of the pilgrims. Electrification of places related with Guru Gobind Singh ji and Delhi Katra Amritsar expressway will also add to the convenience. The government is spending more than Rs 35,000 crore on this, he informed.

The Prime Minister said that these efforts go beyond amenities and tourism potential, "this is about the energy of our places of faith, Sikh heritage, service, love and devotion". The Prime Minister also mentioned steps like opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, bringing back the holy forms of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan and declaring December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in honour of the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzaades.

"In memory of the sacrifices made by the people of our Punjab in Partition, the country has also started Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. We have also tried to create a way to give citizenship to the Hindu-Sikh families affected by the Partition by bringing in the CAA Act," the Prime Minister said "I have full faith that with Gurus' blessings, India will keep enhancing the glory of its Sikh tradition and will keep moving on the path of progress," the Prime Minister said.

The event was held at the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities in Delhi. (ANI)

