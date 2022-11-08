Left Menu

EDF says radioactive leak at Civaux reactor not due to welding

But work on the plant is already behind schedule and EDF now faced "a potential major further delay" because of this new problem, an industry source familiar with the situation had told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:34 IST
EDF says radioactive leak at Civaux reactor not due to welding
EDF's Civaux nuclear plant Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

The leak detected at EDF's Civaux nuclear plant in southwestern France is not due to welding but to problems with a system put in place to test the waterproofing of the primary circuit, said Regis Clement, deputy director of nuclear production at the French power giant.

EDF on Monday said it had discovered a radioactive leak last week in the primary cooling circuit at its Civaux plant, adding that there was no safety risk and no radioactivity was measured outside the plant. The Civaux 1 1,500-megawatt reactor has been shut since August 2021 for scheduled 10-year maintenance.

Although Civaux is one of several reactors affected by corrosion problems, which have led EDF to cut its 2022 nuclear output

forecast repeatedly, the French utility said the incident was not linked to that problem. But work on the plant is already behind schedule and EDF now faced "a potential major further delay" because of this new problem, an industry source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022