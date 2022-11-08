Left Menu

Ashok Kumar Misra takes over as general manager, Western Railway

Ashok Kumar Misra, a senior officer of Indian Railway Services of Mechanical Engineering, has taken over the charge of General Manager, Western Railway on Monday.

General Manager, Western Railway Ashok Kumar Misra. Image Credit: ANI
Senior officer of Indian Railway Services, Ashok Kumar Misra, has taken over charge as General Manager, Western Railway on Monday, as per an official statement. Prior to his posting as General Manager, Western Railway he was working as Additional General Manager, North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur. Misra joined the Indian Railway Service as Mechanical Engineer through the Special Class Railway Apprentice batch of 1983.

According to the official statement, His first appointment was as Assistant Workshop Manager (Repair), Dahod on Western Railway. He shouldered the responsibilities of various posts successfully on Western Railway, RDSO and Northern Railway. Ashok Kumar Misra also worked as Divisional Mechanical Engineer (carriage & Wagon) at Bhavnagar, Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel), at Vatva and Sr. Divisional Mechanical Engineer, at Vadodara.

He has also worked as Sr EPDM and Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer(Repair) in Kota Division. Misra held key posts like Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Prayagraj, Chief Motive Power Engineer/Diesel and Divisional Railway Manager/Jhansi on North Central Railway and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer on East Central Railway. As per the official statement, Ashok Kumar Misra was honoured with Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Award while working as Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Prayagraj on North Central Railway. During his tenure as Divisional Railway Manager/Jhansi, Shri Misra started the survey of the fourth line of Jhansi station and accomplished many commendable works including the redevelopment of Jhansi station.

Misra has wide experience in rail management and administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

