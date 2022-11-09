Sindri unit of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd starts commercial production

The Sindri unit of the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) has commenced commercial production of urea and has despatched the first lot to Deoghar, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2018 had laid foundation stones for Rs 27,000 crore projects in Jharkhand that included the revival of Sindri Fertilizer Project of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd and Patratu Super Thermal Power project among others.

The first commercial production of the plant was despatched for Deoghar, said HURL Senior Vice President, Dipen Roy who flagged off the truck.

Roy on Tuesday said the plant's per day output is 3,850 tonne of urea and 2,250 tonne of ammonia.

Fertilizer Corporation of India's (FCI) Sindri unit shut down in December 2002 and HURL unit was designed to compensate for the loss.

Officials said as per original plans, the Sindri unit was scheduled to commence commercial production in December 2020 which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sindri unit official Akhilesh Tiwary told media persons that the plant would begin production in full swing (as per capacity) at the end of this month.

The plant has a target to produce 11.75 lakh tonne per annum.

HURL came into being in June 2016 as a joint venture consortium of five public sector units for supplying and catering to the urea need of the farmers in eastern and northern parts of the country.

CIL, NTPC and Indian Oil Corporation are the lead promoters of HURL holding a total of 89 per cent equity (29.67 per cent each).

Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd hold the remaining 11 per cent share.

Each of the three fertilizer plants at Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sindri (Jharkhand) and Barauni (Bihar) would produce 2,200 metric tonne of ammonia and 3,850 metric tonne of neem-coated urea on a daily basis.

Natural gas which is the feedstock of the plants would be supplied by gas pooling mechanism at a uniform delivered price to all the fertilizer plants on the gas grid for production of urea.

