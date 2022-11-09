Clash breaks out between 2 groups in Pune's Yerwada Jail, 5 booked

As many as two jail personnel were injured after a clash broke out between two groups of inmates in Pune's Yerwada Jail on Tuesday evening, said police. The Police have registered an FIR against five inmates after a stone-pelting case was reported.

