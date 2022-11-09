Left Menu

ICAR-CCARI launches Coastal Agricultural Information System

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:08 IST
ICAR-CCARI launches Coastal Agricultural Information System
The ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute (CCARI) has launched a Coastal Agricultural Information System (CAIS) for the benefit of farmers, scientists and policy makers.

CAIS, developed by ICAR-CCARI, was launched during the ongoing 5-day international training program on ''Diversification of Coastal Agroecosystems for Climate Resilience and Livelihood Security'' that will conclude on November 11.

The program was organised by ICAR-CCARI in collaboration with the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and World Agroforestry (ICRAF).

Speaking on the occasion, ICAR Director General (natural resource management) Suresh Kumar Chaudhari stressed on the importance of diversification, climate resilience and livelihood in coastal regions as different components of the training programme.

He also said CAIS will act as a knowledge platform and a way forward for sustainable coastal agriculture benefiting farmers, scientists and policy makers.

CIFOR-ICRAF Country Director, Chandrashekhar Biradar stressed that ''climate change is a fact and rising sea level, and land degradation especially in coastal regions which is adversely impacting agriculture.'' Highlighting the importance of the training programme, CIFOR-ICRAF Asia Director Javed Rizvi urged the participating countries to identify opportunities for mutual collaboration.

The inaugural function was attended by eight foreign and six national participants from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Maldives and Vietnam.

