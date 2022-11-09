Left Menu

Greek workers walk out over 'suffocating' inflation

GSEE, which represents the private sector, said it was "imperative" for the government to tackle inflation as the high cost of energy and basic goods was eating into people's disposable income. Together with public sector umbrella union ADEDY, it is demanding an increase in the minimum wage, now at about 713 euros ($717) a month, and the restoration of collective labour law.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 15:43 IST
Greek workers walk out over 'suffocating' inflation
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek workers began a day-long strike on Wednesday, demanding higher wages to combat surging inflation, as soaring energy prices and living costs in Europe have triggered industrial action and protests across the continent.

In Athens, thousands of people marched in the second 24-hour walkout this year over rising inflation, some holding up banners that read, "No to layoffs, no to pay cuts." Ferries were docked at ports and work stoppages by public transport staff brought traffic chaos to the capital. Some flights were grounded as air traffic controllers planned to join the walkout from 0800 GMT to 1400 GMT.

It is the latest labour action in Europe, where a growing cost of living crisis and rising energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led workers to call strikes this month in Britain, France, Spain, and Germany, the biggest economy. While the Greek economy is growing at nearly twice the euro zone rate this year thanks to a rebound in tourism, inflation is near a three-decade peak at 12%, among the highest in the zone's 19 countries.

"Workers ... are battling against the inflation suffocating Greek households, the jungle-like conditions in the labour market, against the burdens they have been carrying on their backs for years," said GSEE, the General Confederation of Greek Workers union. GSEE, which represents the private sector, said it was "imperative" for the government to tackle inflation as the high cost of energy and basic goods was eating into people's disposable income.

Together with public sector umbrella union ADEDY, it is demanding an increase in the minimum wage, now at about 713 euros ($717) a month, and the restoration of collective labour law. The unions represent more than 2.5 million workers in the country of about 11 million.

The conservative government has spent more than 9 billion euros since September 2021 on power subsidies and other measures to alleviate rising costs for farmers, homes and businesses. It has promised to increase pensions next year for the first time since the country's financial crisis and raise the minimum wage further. ($1=0.9937 euros)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022