Left Menu

Exxon shuts unit at Britain's Fawley oil refinery

Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it had isolated a unit at its 270,000 barrel-per-day Fawley oil refinery in southern England following an incident that led to gas flaring on Tuesday. The refinery remains operational, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:07 IST
Exxon shuts unit at Britain's Fawley oil refinery
Representative image

Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it had isolated a unit at its 270,000 barrel-per-day Fawley oil refinery in southern England following an incident that led to gas flaring on Tuesday.

The refinery remains operational, it added. "Our own onsite teams safely and effectively addressed the matter, isolating the unit from operation. There were no injuries and there was no fire," a spokesperson said.

"Fawley remains operational and there is no impact on fuel supply to customers." The company did not say which unit was affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022