Exxon shuts unit at Britain's Fawley oil refinery

Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday it had isolated a unit at its 270,000 barrel-per-day Fawley oil refinery in southern England following an incident that led to gas flaring on Tuesday.

The refinery remains operational, it added. "Our own onsite teams safely and effectively addressed the matter, isolating the unit from operation. There were no injuries and there was no fire," a spokesperson said.

"Fawley remains operational and there is no impact on fuel supply to customers." The company did not say which unit was affected.

