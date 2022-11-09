Left Menu

Russian security official visits Iran in push to deepen ties amid Ukraine war

Shamkhani also called for deeper ties with Russia in the energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking sectors, NourNews said. Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and they emphasised improving strategic relations between the two countries.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 21:12 IST
Russian security official visits Iran in push to deepen ties amid Ukraine war

A senior Russian security official met Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday and the two countries pledged closer ties in the face of Western pressure over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit took place following accusations by Ukraine and the West that Russia has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of attacks over recent weeks. Patrushev and Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat what they called "Western interference" in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported.

"Iran welcomes and supports any initiative that leads to a ceasefire and peace between Russia and Ukraine based on dialogue and is ready to play a role in ending the war," Shamkhani said, according to Iran's NourNews agency. Shamkhani also called for deeper ties with Russia in the energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking sectors, NourNews said.

Patrushev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, also met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and they emphasised improving strategic relations between the two countries. "The most decisive response to U.S. sanctions...is the cooperation of independent countries," Raisi said, according to Iranian state media.

Russia has stepped up its efforts to build economic and political relations with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, as part of a drive to destroy what it calls U.S. "hegemony".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022