Neither conversion nor bid to convert took place in Jaipur: Rajasthan Police

However, a senior BJP leader and deputy leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, levelled allegations against Ashok Gehlot led Congress government of not taking strict action against conversion.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:24 IST
Neither conversion nor bid to convert took place in Jaipur: Rajasthan Police
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Neither conversion nor any bid to conversion took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan police stated here on Wednesday. Jaipur deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Yogesh Goyal stated that neither conversion had taken place nor any person had made any attempt for conversion.

The DCP stated this after a police probe regarding reports of alleged bid to conversion at Vatika village in Rajasthan's state capital. Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also stated that no incident of conversion had taken place in Jaipur and alleged that the opposition BJP is spreading rumours.

However, a senior BJP leader and deputy leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, levelled allegations against Ashok Gehlot led Congress government of not taking strict action against conversion. As per reports, a prayer meeting was to be held at Vatika village to propagate Christianity on October 28 but the police did not allow as the local people objected to it.

The police then questioned the organiser of the prayer meeting pastor Dharampal Bairwa after allegations by the local people. The state BJP president Dr. Satish Punia and MP Sumedhanand Saraswati alleged that Congress government and the police were trying to hide the issue of conversion.

However, the DCP Yogesh Goyal stated that the entire matter had been thoroughly probed after allegations by the local people and news reports in a section of the media but neither conversion nor any attempt to conversion was found. The DCP said that the programme had not been allowed as the local people opposed it.

Pastor Dharampal is constructing his house in the area and he keeps on organising such programmes. He was in touch with Amrit Sandhu and his team from Punjab. All the angles were probed, he added. (ANI)

