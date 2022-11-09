Left Menu

Centre deputes high-level team to Mumbai to manage Measles outbreak

In a bid to assess and manage the upsurge in measles cases in Mumbai, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a three-members high-level multi-disciplinary team in the city.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:50 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to assess and manage the upsurge in measles cases in Mumbai, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a three-member high-level multi-disciplinary team in the city. The team will assist the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalising requisite control and containment measures.

The three-member Central team to Mumbai comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune, Maharashtra. The team is headed by Dr Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director of, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC.

The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in Mumbai. (ANI)

