Maharashtra Celebrates Ganesh Festival: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Maharashtra presented a modern-traditional blend during the Republic Day parade, showcasing the Ganesh festival as a symbol of self-reliance. Featuring Lezim dance and a tableau depicting Ganeshotsav, the presentation evoked unity, economics, environment, and culture, reminiscent of Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 1893 communal celebration against British rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Maharashtra showcased a compelling mix of modernity and tradition during Monday's Republic Day parade, highlighting the Ganesh festival as a beacon of self-reliance.

Adorned in traditional attire, women dancers performed the 'Lezim', a folk dance, flanking a tableau that celebrated the essence of Ganeshotsav.

Initiated by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1893, the Ganesh festival promoted unity and self-reliance amidst British colonial rule. The tableau, rich in its portrayal, captured the festival's economic, environmental, and cultural significance, with scenes that included traditional drumming, idol sculpting, and the sacred Ashtavinayak temples.

