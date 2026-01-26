Maharashtra: A Powerhouse of Economic Growth and Democratic Spirit

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat reaffirmed the state's position as a leader in drawing foreign investments, underscoring its ambition to evolve into a trillion-dollar economy. Speaking on Republic Day, the governor noted Maharashtra's leadership in infrastructure and sectors like agriculture, industry, and transport, with Mumbai driving economic progress.

Maharashtra's strategic locations like Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik are emerging hubs for education and technology, contributing to inclusive growth. The state's strength lies in its innovative and industrious populace, advanced cybersecurity, and maintaining a balance of social awareness with cultural heritage.

The governor praised Maharashtra for fostering democracy built on unity and active citizen engagement. He commemorated the Constitution's legacy of political and social equality, emphasizing fraternity's role in sustaining democracy and honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contributions to India's democratic framework.

