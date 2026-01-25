Left Menu

Historic Restoration: Mumbai's 1944 Turntable Ladder Fire Engine Revived

An 89-year-old turntable ladder fire engine, pivotal during Mumbai's 1944 dock explosion, has been painstakingly restored. Tracing old designs, modern techniques replaced missing parts. Unveiling will occur with Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis attending on Republic Day. The restoration highlights the vehicle's critical historical role and the efforts preserving it.

  • Country:
  • India

An 89-year-old turntable ladder fire engine, integral to rescue operations during the 1944 dock explosion in Mumbai, has been meticulously restored. The Mumbai Fire Brigade vehicle, damaged over the decades, underwent a challenging revamp involving old technical drawings and innovative redesigns.

Originally manufactured in England by Leyland in 1937, the turntable ladder became part of the Mumbai Fire Brigade fleet in 1941. This advanced piece of machinery played a crucial role in the catastrophic April 14, 1944 incident, helping firefighters navigate the blazing dock and save trapped individuals.

Following its long years of inactivity, the fire engine was preserved at Byculla headquarters. Recognizing its historical and cultural relevance, the vehicle was restored with the assistance of industrialist Gautam Singhania. The restoration unveiled new engineering feat, showcasing the legacy of the Mumbai Fire Brigade and its service to the city.

