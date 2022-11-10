Left Menu

NMC to release notification on the National Exit Test soon: Sources

Sources with the Union Health Ministry confirmed the development and said that a decision on the same was taken after a high-level meeting held in Union Health Ministry with senior health officials on Thursday. "The notification regarding the National Exit test (NExT) is expected soon," they claimed.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:33 IST
NMC to release notification on the National Exit Test soon: Sources
Representative photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj The National Medical Commission (NMC) is likely to release a notification on the National Exit Test (NExT), official sources told ANI.

It is a crucial decision that has been taken up by the government on the NExT. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in December next year. Official sources with the Union Health Ministry confirmed the development and said that a decision on the same was taken after a high-level meeting held in Union Health Ministry with senior health officials on Thursday.

"The notification regarding the National Exit test (NExT) is expected soon," sources claimed. It's likely that the test will be conducted under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and the matter is still under discussion, they added.

The admission to PG Medical courses will be based on the marks obtained in the NExt exam. NEET PG 2023 could be the very last edition of the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Postgraduate, they said. The MBBS students from the 2019-2020 batch will be applicable for the NExt test which is likely to be held in December 2023.

According to the NMC Act, the NExt will function as a common final year MBBS qualifying exam for merit-based admissions for Medical postgraduate programs. It is also a screening exam for those students who are foreign medical graduates and wanted to practice in India, the sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022