Commodity-linked stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; AstraZeneca jumps

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday, as miners and oil giants tracked losses in commodity prices, although a strong performance by drugmaker AstraZeneca following an upbeat forecast helped cap losses ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The large-cap FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% by 0822 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday, as miners and oil giants tracked losses in commodity prices, although a strong performance by drugmaker AstraZeneca following an upbeat forecast helped cap losses ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

The large-cap FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% by 0822 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.3%. Energy firms and miners fell 1% and 1.3%, respectively, tracking prices of oil and metals that were hit by a stronger U.S. dollar.

Shares of AstraZeneca jumped 1.5% after the drugmaker raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, helped by sales of its roster of cancer drugs. The wider pharmaceuticals sector rose 1.2%. The U.S. consumer prices data is likely to show an easing in the monthly and yearly core numbers for October to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll.

WH Smith climbed 4.1% after the company reinstated dividends and posted an annual profit, supported by a post-pandemic travel rebound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

