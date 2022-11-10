Left Menu

Open 'Banglar Saree' outlets in every district: Mamata to officials

Each district should have one such store to help weavers sell their products, Banerjee said while speaking at an administrative review meeting here.She instructed Micro, Small Medium Enterprises Principal Secretary Rajeev Pandey to constitute a committee for giving suggestions for Banglar Saree outlets.Think about it.

PTI | Ranaghat | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:48 IST
Open 'Banglar Saree' outlets in every district: Mamata to officials
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming to promote different types of sarees weaved in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked officials of the MSME department to open 'Banglar Saree' outlets in every district.

She said the move will help weavers sell their products.

''Open 'Banglar Saree' outlets to sell sarees of West Bengal such as Muslin, Tant, Baluchari, Jamdani, Dhaniakhali silk, among others. Each district should have one such store to help weavers sell their products,'' Banerjee said while speaking at an administrative review meeting here.

She instructed Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Principal Secretary Rajeev Pandey to constitute a committee for giving suggestions for 'Banglar Saree' outlets.

''Think about it. I will suggest that you form a committee for more ideas regarding this. You must also set up stalls in every fair in the upcoming season,'' she said. The state MSME department also promotes the Biswa Bangla Marketing Corporation (BBMC) to support handloom weavers, craftswomen and traditional artisans of the state through strategic marketing of their products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022