Left Menu

Delhi Police trace missing ex-serviceman; family suspected kidnapping after 'threat message' received on WhatsApp

The family members of the missing person had informed the police that threat message and a symbol of a banned organisation were received from the missing person's phone.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 06:56 IST
Delhi Police trace missing ex-serviceman; family suspected kidnapping after 'threat message' received on WhatsApp
DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ex-serviceman, who worked in a Delhi government school and had gone missing on Monday, has been traced at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station and had "run away from his home" due to "some personal and financial issues," police said on Thursday. The family members of the missing person had informed the police that threat message and a symbol of a banned organisation were received from missing person's phone.

The Police had registered a case following the family's compliant. "We registered a missing complaint on Nov 7 in Prem Nagar PS of an ex-serviceman. He used to work in a school in Admin office. His family members informed us a threat message and a symbol of a banned organisation were received from missing person's phone," DCP Rohini Gurikbal Singh Sidhu said.

"The missing person was traced by Crime Branch of Delhi Police from Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. In further questioning, it was known that the messages were sent by him. He had some personal and financial issues due to which he ran away from his home. Further legal action underway," he added. The complaint by family of ex-serviceman Rajender Prasad, which resides in Sultanpuri, alleged that "two WhatsApp messages 'Sar Tan se Juda, Sar Tan se Juda' text and logo of 'Popular Front of India' were received by the family members from the WhatsApp number of the missing person".

The police said on sustained questioning, Rajender Prasad revealed that due to family and financial problems he was in tension and wanted to go away from his family. The police said he sent the WhatsApp messages and left for Beas in Punjab.

Prasad told police that he was not kidnapped and he went to Beas willingly and stayed there for one day. In Beas, he visited Radha Soami Satsang where his mind changed and he decided to return home.

While returning home when he reached Sarai Rohilla Railway Station and was caught hold by the police personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022