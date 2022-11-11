Delhi Police trace missing ex-serviceman; family suspected kidnapping after 'threat message' received on WhatsApp

The ex-serviceman, who worked in a Delhi government school and had gone missing on Monday, has been traced at Sarai Rohilla Railway Station and had "run away from his home" due to "some personal and financial issues," police said on Thursday. The family members of the missing person had informed the police that threat message and a symbol of a banned organisation were received from missing person's phone.

The Police had registered a case following the family's compliant. "We registered a missing complaint on Nov 7 in Prem Nagar PS of an ex-serviceman. He used to work in a school in Admin office. His family members informed us a threat message and a symbol of a banned organisation were received from missing person's phone," DCP Rohini Gurikbal Singh Sidhu said.

"The missing person was traced by Crime Branch of Delhi Police from Sarai Rohilla Railway Station. In further questioning, it was known that the messages were sent by him. He had some personal and financial issues due to which he ran away from his home. Further legal action underway," he added. The complaint by family of ex-serviceman Rajender Prasad, which resides in Sultanpuri, alleged that "two WhatsApp messages 'Sar Tan se Juda, Sar Tan se Juda' text and logo of 'Popular Front of India' were received by the family members from the WhatsApp number of the missing person".

The police said on sustained questioning, Rajender Prasad revealed that due to family and financial problems he was in tension and wanted to go away from his family. The police said he sent the WhatsApp messages and left for Beas in Punjab.

Prasad told police that he was not kidnapped and he went to Beas willingly and stayed there for one day. In Beas, he visited Radha Soami Satsang where his mind changed and he decided to return home.

While returning home when he reached Sarai Rohilla Railway Station and was caught hold by the police personnel. (ANI)

