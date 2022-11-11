Left Menu

Anti-bomb squad removes gelatin sticks found floating on river in Maharashtra's Raigad

A team of Penn Police reached the spot and immediately called the anti-bomb squad to drag the sticks out of the river.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:10 IST
Anti-bomb squad removes gelatin sticks found floating on river in Maharashtra's Raigad
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anti-bomb squad removed gelatin sticks found floating on the Bhogavati river of Penn in Maharashtra's Raigad on Thursday, according to the officials. Soon after the receipt of the information, a team of Penn Police reached the spot and immediately called the anti-bomb squad to drag the sticks out of the river.

The road was blocked as part of a precaution. The team of police investigated the sticks in the river till late evening. However, it could not be ascertained so far how and where did the sticks come from.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge, the recovered item was a sort of dummy bomb and the police are probing the responsible person behind the incident. "We received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. A police team reached the spot and scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. The area would be searched by police tomorrow. The probe is on to find who was behind this," Gharge said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022