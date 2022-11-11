Left Menu

Firecracker factory explosion: Madurai Police arrests owner, search for her husband underway

Owner of the firecracker factory, where an explosion left 5 people dead, has been arrested by the police, said Madurai SP.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:57 IST
Firecracker factory explosion: Madurai Police arrests owner, search for her husband underway
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu police have arrested the owner of the private firecracker factory where five people were killed due to an explosion near Usilambatti in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Thursday. The Superintendent of Madurai Police has also informed that the husband of the factory owner is currently absconding.

"Owner of the firecracker factory, Anushiya has been arrested while her husband is being searched by the police," Madurai SP Siva Prasad told ANI on Friday. The death toll in the incident was confirmed by Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy who informed that five people have died and the injured persons are being treated.

"Five people died at this place and the injured are treated at Tirumangalam Government Hospital and Madurai Rajaji Hospital. We are investigating whether there are any violations of these crackers factory regulations," he said. Meanwhile, chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths in the Madurai firecracker factory explosion and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased, which was handed over to them by P Moorthy.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that five people died in a sudden explosion today in a Firecrackers factory operating in the village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district," CM Stalin said on Thursday. Details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022