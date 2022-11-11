Left Menu

African Union Chairman Macky Sall to attend G20 summit - officials

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:21 IST
Macky Sall Image Credit: Facebook

African Union Chairman and Senegal President Macky Sall plans to attend an upcoming G20 summit in Bali, two government officials said on Friday.

Sall would have "two hats" at the meeting, representing both the African Union and Senegal, one of the officials said. Senegal is in discussions with G20 members about a deal to support its transition to low-carbon energy.

The so-called Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP) were pioneered by South Africa's deal last year with countries including the United States, Britain, Germany and France providing funding to speed up its transition away from coal power. "He will be there at the conference and one of the agenda items he will be discussing with the G20 partners is the Senegal JETP," said the official.

