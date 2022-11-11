Bangladesh redirects fuel to industries by trimming supplies for power plants

The ongoing energy crisis in Bangladesh has prompted authorities to redirect fuel to the export-oriented industries and trim supplies to power plants as it desperately scrambles to keep the country's wheels of production rolling, officials said on Friday.

The dwindling foreign reserves and inflation has minimised Bangladesh's capacity to import sufficient fossil fuels, prices of which have soared due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The latest move was necessitated with the winter setting in, which has drastically reduced the country's energy needs.

"The winter is coming this year largely as a relief as far as the energy sector is concerned," a spokesman of Bangladesh's energy ministry said.

This situation has allowed authorities to "cut (gas) supplies to power plants and redirect it to industrial units to keep up their production," he said.

The official said power generation fell to 9,550 MW during the peak hours on November 9, down from 13,500 MW witnessed during peak summer.

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has recently said the energy crisis was disrupting the country's main export-earning sector and demanded uninterrupted fuel supply to keep the wheels of production rolling.

The industry owners also expressed their readiness to pay increased tariffs if the government supplied more gas even after purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market at higher rates.

The Financial Express newspaper, quoting government sources, said Petrobangla, a government-owned oil company, has scaled down its gas supplies to the lowest level to power plants in November compared to the winter seasons in the previous years.

During the same period last year, Petrobangla had provided around 989 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas to power plants against the similar demand for around 2,252mmcfd on November 9, 2021, when some 25 power plants were laid off.

Official data suggests despite the emergence of several gas-fired power plants over the past decade, the natural-gas supply to the electricity generation plants has fallen by around 24 per cent or 258 mmcfd as compared to the same period in the previous year.

As on November 9, 2022 it supplied around 815 mmcfd of natural gas to power plants, around one-third of the total requirement of around 2,252 mmcfd.

The energy crisis has forced Bangladesh government to halt generation in 30 power plants having the total generation capacity of around 4,000 megawatts (MW) and introduce power rationing during peak summer season.

''We have squeezed natural gas supplies to power plants so that industrial consumers get more gas,'' Petrobangla chairman Nazmul Ahsan told the Financial Express The dire situation forced the government to close diesel plants, leave some gas-run power plants idle and enforce a power rationing system through electricity cuts for long hours.

Last month, large sections of the country were without power due to a grid failure.

The blackout has led to widespread public resentment that led to demonstrations across the streets in Dhaka.

Bangladesh and the IMF on Wednesday reached a preliminary agreement under which the global lender will provide a USD 4.5 billion support package to stabilise its economy and protect the vulnerable people.

The IMF agreement came months after discussions between the global lender and Bangladesh officials.

Bangladesh is the third South Asian nation after Sri Lanka and Pakistan to secure a bailout package from the IMF to tide over the sharp rise in food and energy prices caused by the pandemic and the global inflation due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The amount will be disbursed in seven installments till December 2026.

