Left Menu

Meghalaya: BSF welcomes cycle rally at East Jaintia Hills

To mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence, the Border Security Force is organising a "Cycle Rally" which was flagged off from ICP Akhaura, Tripura and entered Meghalaya on November 11, said the BSF officials.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:13 IST
Meghalaya: BSF welcomes cycle rally at East Jaintia Hills
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to mark the 75th year of Independence, the Border Security Force organised a cycle rally which was flagged off from ICP Akhaura, Tripura and entered Meghalaya on November 11, said the BSF officials. The rally comprises 19 cyclists who will cover a distance of 2.200 km from Tripura to South Bengal.

Sandeep Rawat, DIG, Sector Jowai and other officials welcomed the rally by garlanding all the cyclists on entering the Meghalaya Frontier area. A band show was organised on their arrival. A cultural programme was also organised by students of Holy Cross School, Umkiang which was enjoyed by cyclists and the border population of the area.

As per the BSF, the rally throughout its journey will convey the message to create a sense of security among the border population, spread awareness about stopping trans-border crimes, and the ill effects of drug use and motivate the youths to join the Border Security Force, India's first line of defence. The Rally has covered 420 km distance so far, it will cover almost 245 km distance in Meghalaya, promoting awareness of national integration and will spread the message of patriotism and fraternity among all Indians, informed the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022