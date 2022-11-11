Meghalaya: BSF welcomes cycle rally at East Jaintia Hills

With an aim to mark the 75th year of Independence, the Border Security Force organised a cycle rally which was flagged off from ICP Akhaura, Tripura and entered Meghalaya on November 11, said the BSF officials. The rally comprises 19 cyclists who will cover a distance of 2.200 km from Tripura to South Bengal.

Sandeep Rawat, DIG, Sector Jowai and other officials welcomed the rally by garlanding all the cyclists on entering the Meghalaya Frontier area. A band show was organised on their arrival. A cultural programme was also organised by students of Holy Cross School, Umkiang which was enjoyed by cyclists and the border population of the area.

As per the BSF, the rally throughout its journey will convey the message to create a sense of security among the border population, spread awareness about stopping trans-border crimes, and the ill effects of drug use and motivate the youths to join the Border Security Force, India's first line of defence. The Rally has covered 420 km distance so far, it will cover almost 245 km distance in Meghalaya, promoting awareness of national integration and will spread the message of patriotism and fraternity among all Indians, informed the officials. (ANI)

