Left Menu

UP: CM Yogi inaugurates painting exhibition based on PM Modi's life

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an eight-day painting exhibition inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rudraksh Convention Center in Varanasi on Friday, said the government officials.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 18:24 IST
UP: CM Yogi inaugurates painting exhibition based on PM Modi's life
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an eight-day painting exhibition inspired by the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rudraksh Convention Center in Varanasi on Friday, said the government officials. The show features 55 paintings created by Dubai resident Akbar Khan who was inspired by PM Modi's personality. The exhibition will cascade the paintings between November 11 and 17.

As per the officials, during the inauguration, Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were also present. "The paintings trace the Prime Minister's journey from a tea vendor in Gujarat in his early years to a world leader, taking drastic measures including the GST, note ban, and surgical strike," read an official statement.

Furthermore, the exhibition also portrays PM Modi's successes and struggles. The goal of the exhibition is to familiarise the youth with Prime Minister Modi's resolve to transform India into a "Vishwa Guru." The dignitaries who attended the exhibition's opening, included UP Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, and Minister of State Ravindra Jaiswal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022