Left Menu

Lithuania will be ready to host German brigade by 2026 - minister

Lithuania will build barracks, warehouses and step up investments so it can host a full brigade of German troops on its territory by 2026, its foreign minister said on Friday. Germany said in June it was ready to ramp up its military mission in its NATO ally, part of a push by the alliance to defend its eastern borderlands with Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:33 IST
Lithuania will be ready to host German brigade by 2026 - minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania will build barracks, warehouses and step up investments so it can host a full brigade of German troops on its territory by 2026, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Germany said in June

it was ready to ramp up its military mission in its NATO ally, part of a push by the alliance to defend its eastern borderlands with Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. But Lithuania's president and other officials

acknowledged at the time the facilities needed hundreds of millions of euros of upgrades.

"By 2026, Lithuania will be ready to accept a full brigade with everything that it entails," Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said after meeting his German counterpart in Berlin. "This is a very significant step for Lithuania, a very significant investment."

Germany has led an international battalion of about 1,000 troops in Lithuania since 2017. It inaugurated a permanent command centre there in October, saying that would allow it to move a brigade - 3,000-5,000 troops - from Germany to Lithuania in 10 days if needed.

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been calling for bigger NATO deployments to defend their territories since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

But there have been concerns that any permanent deployments would be costly and highly provocative to Moscow. Up to now, NATO

has chosen to keep thousands of troops on standby in countries further west, including Germany, ready to act as rapid reinforcements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022