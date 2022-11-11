Telangana to develop dedicated industrial park for Taiwanese companies

A team from Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) and Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) on Friday met Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao and discussed a wide range of topics ranging from trade and economic cooperation to cultural exchange programmes.

An official release said the minister spoke about Telangana's unique investment policy, TS-iPASS and also highlighted about creating a dedicated industrial park in the State for Taiwanese companies and jointly work with industry and trade organisations of Taiwan to take it forward.

The Telangana government has enacted the ''Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) Act, 2014'' for speedy processing of applications for issue of various clearances required for setting up of industries at a single point based on the self-certificate provided by the entrepreneur and also to create investor friendly environment in the State of Telangana.

The minister also mentioned about the widespread use of IT and Electronics in all spheres of life right from Healthcare, Lifesciences, Automobiles, Defense & Aerospace, and the new age of startups working on Tech Innovation, and how the State succeeds in having their sectoral advantage.

Rama Rao explained the various measures adopted by the state government to improve the 'ease of doing business' in state and the prevailing conducive investor friendly ecosystem.

