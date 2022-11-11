Left Menu

Telangana to develop dedicated industrial park for Taiwanese companies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KTRTRS)
A team from Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) and Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) on Friday met Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao and discussed a wide range of topics ranging from trade and economic cooperation to cultural exchange programmes.

An official release said the minister spoke about Telangana's unique investment policy, TS-iPASS and also highlighted about creating a dedicated industrial park in the State for Taiwanese companies and jointly work with industry and trade organisations of Taiwan to take it forward.

The Telangana government has enacted the ''Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) Act, 2014'' for speedy processing of applications for issue of various clearances required for setting up of industries at a single point based on the self-certificate provided by the entrepreneur and also to create investor friendly environment in the State of Telangana.

The minister also mentioned about the widespread use of IT and Electronics in all spheres of life right from Healthcare, Lifesciences, Automobiles, Defense & Aerospace, and the new age of startups working on Tech Innovation, and how the State succeeds in having their sectoral advantage.

Rama Rao explained the various measures adopted by the state government to improve the 'ease of doing business' in state and the prevailing conducive investor friendly ecosystem.

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

