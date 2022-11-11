Left Menu

Manager of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) held in graft case by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a manager of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in Maharashtra for demanding and accepting a bribe.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a manager of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in Maharashtra for demanding and accepting a bribe. The arrested accused have been identified as S M Dhande. He was employed as a Manager (Mines) in Mahakali UG Mines of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) in Chandrapur. He was held for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the Complainant.

A case was registered against a Manager (Mines), Mahakali UG Mines, Western Coalfields Limited(WCL), Chandrapur on the complaint. The Complainant (a Retired official of the Mahakali UG Mines, WCL, Chandrapur) had alleged that the accused demanded bribe of Rs 50,000 from him for having got sanctioned enhanced gratuity amount to Rs 20 Lakh from Rs 17-18 Lakh in respect of the Complainant.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the Complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents including immovable properties. The arrested accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases in Chandrapur and was remanded to Police Custody upto November 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

