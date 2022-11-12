Left Menu

Germany's Scholz promises more air defence help to Ukraine

Earlier, Scholz agreed in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Germany would continue to send air defence systems. Scholz told the audience that he was convinced that, regardless of the flurry of diplomacy with which Western leaders had tried to avert war in the run-up to Russia's invasion, President Vladimir Putin had long been set on his course.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-11-2022 01:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 01:16 IST
Germany's Scholz promises more air defence help to Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany's priority in its aid to Ukraine should be to help it defend itself from Russian air raids on its cities and to help it rebuild its infrastructure.

He added in an interview with RND newspapers on Friday that Europe should prepare to receive more refugees from Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion since Feb. 24. "Russia is bombing Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russia wants to make sure people in Ukraine can't survive the winter cold," he said in an on-stage interview. "We are currently discussing with many German companies what they can do to counter this destruction."

The air defence systems Germany had sent to Ukraine had played a key role in minimising the destruction so far, but Germany would work with partners to send more, he added. Earlier, Scholz agreed in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Germany would continue to send air defence systems.

Scholz told the audience that he was convinced that, regardless of the flurry of diplomacy with which Western leaders had tried to avert war in the run-up to Russia's invasion, President Vladimir Putin had long been set on his course. "I'm convinced Putin decided on this war two years ago," he said. "We saw the troop build-up... We hoped it was just threatening gestures, but it wasn't: it was a war long in the planning."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022