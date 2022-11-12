Saudi energy minister says hosting MENA climate week in 2023
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 16:13 IST
Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday the kingdom would host the Middle East and North Africa climate week in 2023.
"We have been talking with UNFCC secretariat and we will be hosting in 2023 the MENA climate week," the prince said at a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative event taking place on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.
The minister also said Saudi Arabia was working on establishing a regional centre to advance emission reductions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Saudi
- North Africa
- Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman
- MENA
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi energy minister discusses oil market stability with European ministers
Saudi's Kingdom Holding company to maintain Twitter stake
Saudi Arabia to auction five new mining exploration licences in 2023 -statement
Saudi Arabia expressed grief over deaths in Morbi bridge tragedy
Saudi ACWA Power signs MoU for 10 GW wind project in Egypt