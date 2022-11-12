Left Menu

Adityanath directs officials to set up dedicated dengue hospitals in every district

CM Yogi said that there needs to be at least one dedicated dengue hospital operational in every district with the availability of doctors and health workers, facilities for investigations, and suitable arrangements for treatment. "The hospitals should also be linked to an integrated control and command center (ICCC) for real-time monitoring.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 18:47 IST
Uttar Pradeh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a high-level review meeting with the state health department authorities on increasing cases of dengue and issued directives to set up dedicated dengue hospitals in every district. CM Yogi during the meeting expressed concern over the increased side effects of dengue and other communicable diseases that have increased in the past few weeks and instructed health officials to improve screening and surveillance.

He asked officials to take the help of 'ASHA' workers and conduct door-to-door screening to identify people with symptoms and make arrangements for their treatment. He said that there needs to be at least one dedicated dengue hospital operational in every district with the availability of doctors and health workers, facilities for investigations, and suitable arrangements for treatment. "The hospitals should also be linked to an integrated control and command center (ICCC) for real-time monitoring," he said.

"Isolation wards have been made in every government hospital for dengue patients. Depending on the needs in the area, their numbers should be increased. Facilities for platelet and dengue testing should be available in every district," he said. CM Yogi also directed officials to ensure the availability of beds, proper medical examination, and timely treatment for patients.

"All our medical colleges including district hospital, PHC, CHC, and other high-level institutions are resourceful, and people should get the benefit of this," he said, adding that personnel deployed in healthcare or security are expected to have cooperative behavior with attendants of patients. He also directed officials to make regular state-wide cleanliness and fogging efforts and asked them to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to make people aware of the causes, symptoms, prevention, etc. of dengue.

CM Yogi also reviewed ongoing preparations for Maghmela on Triveni beach in Prayagraj and said that they should be completed on time. Keeping in mind the precaution related to Covid, Dengue, and other communicable diseases, he directed officials to carry out cleanliness-sanitization activities on a daily basis during the course of the fest. CM Yogi also reviewed the disbursement of compensation to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to excessive rains in the state. (ANI)

