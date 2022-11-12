"Gatishakti Master Plan improved connectivity to remotest areas..." PM Modi in Telangana

Highlighting the developmental initiatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'PM Gatishakti National Master Plan' has improved connectivity to even the remotest areas within the country. During the second day of his two-day visit to the southern states, while dedicating various developmental projects to the nation. Prime Minister addressed the people of Ramagundam. "The PM Gatishakti National Master Plan has improved and developed connectivity to even the remotest areas within the country. India has developed the latest technology for Nano Urea which is cost-effective and efficient," Modi said.

Along with this, PM Modi also underlined the positive impact of people's participation (Jan Bhagidari) and said, "The New India of the 21st century fixes a target and achieves it within a minimum span of time due to the dedication of the Government and people's Jan Bhagidari," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant and Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line in the Peddapalli district of Telangana to the nation during the second of his two-day visit to the southern states.Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Ramagundam Project on August 7 in 2016. The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea. The Ramagundam Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum of indigenous neem-coated Urea.

The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) which is a Joint Venture Company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the New Ammonia-Urea Plant with an investment of more than Rs 6300 crores. Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur - Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline. The Plant would ensure an adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra. The Plant would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including the development of infrastructures like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. Apart from this, the region will benefit from the development of MSME vendors for the supply of various goods for the factory. RFCL's 'Bharat Urea' is expected to provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers through a timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.

On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi also dedicated the Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at the cost of around Rs 1000 crore.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of various road projects worth over Rs 2200 crores, namely the Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C during the event. During his address, PM Modi said, "The Rs 10000 Crores worth of development projects are going to give a boost to the agriculture & business climate of Telangana. During the ongoing global crisis, global experts agree, India is moving in direction of becoming 3rd biggest economy in the world."

"Many experts around the world are upbeat about the growth trajectory of the Indian economy. With the aspiration to become a developed nation, a confident new India is in front of the world," PM Modi said further. (ANI)

