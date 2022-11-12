Left Menu

Migratory houbara bustard from UAE rescued in coastal Maharashtra

A houbara bustard bred in the United Arab Emirates has been rescued in Maharashtras coastal Sindhudurg district, officials said on Saturday.The bird is in good health and it would be released in the deserts of Rajasthan or Gujarat, the winter habitat of these birds, they said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:04 IST
Migratory houbara bustard from UAE rescued in coastal Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

A houbara bustard bred in the United Arab Emirates has been rescued in Maharashtra's coastal Sindhudurg district, officials said on Saturday.

The bird is in good health and it would be released in the deserts of Rajasthan or Gujarat, the winter habitat of these birds, they said. ''A farmer at Mundage village in Devgad tehsil spotted an exotic-looking bird with a ring on its leg on Thursday evening and alerted forest officials. We went there and took it in our custody,'' said Rajendra Ghunakikar, local Range Forest Officer.

The bird is currently kept at a facility at Kankavali in the district and is in fine health, he added.

Sujit Narawade, assistant director and coordinator at Bombay Natural History Society and project coordinator, Conservation of Great Indian Bustard and Lesser Florican, said some institutes in the UAE breed these birds in captivity and release them in large numbers as part of conservation efforts. ''These birds generally migrate to the Thar and Kutch deserts every winter from the Middle-East. Sometimes a bird or two stray from the flock and fly to the coastal region of Konkan,'' he said.

''The houbara bustard found in Sindhudurg had a ring and colour band which provided information about its origin. When we contacted the National Avian Resource Centre in Abu Dhabi, they confirmed that the bird was from a flock released by them,'' Narawade said.

They also advised that it should be released in the desert region of Gujarat or Rajasthan, he said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests S Navakishore Reddy told PTI that they were in talks with forest officials in the two states and will soon decide where it should be released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022