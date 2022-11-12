Left Menu

Iraq wants stable energy prices - PM

Iraq is keen to maintain stable oil prices at not more than $100 per barrel, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told reporters on Saturday. Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will have discussions with other members to reconsider and increase its production quota, he added in a briefing.

Iraq is keen to maintain stable oil prices at not more than $100 per barrel, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told reporters on Saturday.

Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will have discussions with other members to reconsider and increase its production quota, he added in a briefing. "Iraq is keen for stability of energy prices, we do not want prices to increase above $100 and neither, at the same time, for them to fall in a way that affects the level of supply and demand," he said.

Sudani's cabinet took office in late October, ending more than a year of deadlock since a parliamentary election. He was backed for the post of prime minister by an alliance of Iran-aligned factions. Sudani said Iraq was determined to keep mediating between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, which have been locked in proxy conflicts across the Middle East and started talks last year hosted by Baghdad to try to contain tensions.

"The concerned parties officially asked us to continue playing this role", Sudani said. Frictions have grown recently between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which has been swept by more than two months of protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in the custody of the country's morality police.

Iran has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting the unrest. Iran's

intelligence minister told Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency.

Last month, Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami warned Saudi Arabia Riyadh to control its media outlets.

