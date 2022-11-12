Left Menu

Himachal sees 73.23 pc voter turnout in assembly polls

Solan recorded the highest voter turnout with 76.82 per cent of the voters exercising their franchise. Shimla logged voter turnout of 69.88 per cent, according to the latest data.

Visual from the polling station in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 73.23 per cent in the assembly polls on Saturday, according to latest data from the Election Commission. Solan recorded the highest voter turnout with 76.82 per cent of the voters exercising their franchise. Shimla logged voter turnout of 69.88 per cent, according to the latest data.

Una recorded 76.69 per cent voting percentage followed by Kullu with 76.15 per cent. Polling began at 8 am on Saturday to elect members of assembly. The polling concluded at 5 pm.

BJP and the Congress have for several decades come to power in the hill state for alternate terms. The BJP is hopeful of bucking the trend and ran an extensive campaign in the hill state to highlight the performance of central and state governments.

The Congress is hopeful of returning to power on the basis of its "guarantees" to the people of the state. The state has 68 assembly seats and results will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

